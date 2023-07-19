Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Moortown stabbing: Armed police deployed after man attacked with machete in Leeds by gang wearing balaclavas

Armed police were deployed after a man was attacked with a machete in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:15 BST

Police were called at 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a stabbing on Fir Tree Approach in Moortown. Armed officers were deployed to the scene and searched the area for four suspects who had run off.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, had been attacked with a machete near to the junction with Fir Tree Green and received serious wounds to his hand and forearm. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not considered life threatening.

Police enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects, who were described as four males, aged late teens to early twenties, wearing dark clothing with balaclavas covering their faces.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was attacked with a machete on Fir Tree Approach near the junction with Fir Tree Green and received serious wounds to his hand and forearm. Photo: Google
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230400359 or online. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.