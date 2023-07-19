Police were called at 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a stabbing on Fir Tree Approach in Moortown. Armed officers were deployed to the scene and searched the area for four suspects who had run off.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, had been attacked with a machete near to the junction with Fir Tree Green and received serious wounds to his hand and forearm. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not considered life threatening.

Police enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects, who were described as four males, aged late teens to early twenties, wearing dark clothing with balaclavas covering their faces.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was attacked with a machete on Fir Tree Approach near the junction with Fir Tree Green and received serious wounds to his hand and forearm. Photo: Google