The mother of the girl said paedophile Yusuf Hans had ruined the girl and her family after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual touching of the 10-year-old.

In an emotional statement, read out at Leeds Crown Court by prosecutor David Bradshaw, the woman said of her daughter: “She was a happy, intelligent and talented child. These incidents have changed her a lot. She came out with the terrible news after knowing he had been sentenced for other offences. We understand how scared and worried she would have been.

“She suffered a lot of mental and emotional pain silently without telling us. He has ruined our happy family. He denied her freedom to live happy in life. We blame this monster Hans for this. The scars are deep in her heart and mind and which will probably never heal. He behaves likes a caring gentleman but is a monster.”

Hans was jailed again this week after admitting targeting a second child.

Hans, aged 54, was jailed in June of last year for 28 months for sexual assaults on a young girl. It was only after his conviction that the second girl stepped forward to say she had also been a victim. The second victim’s assaults predated the first and happened between 2017 and 2019.

She told police that Hans had touched her genitals under her clothing and then asked her: “Don’t you like it?” On another occasion he put his hands under her tops and stroked her chest.

He denied the offending through a prepared statement he gave to the police during his interview, then gave no-comment answers to all questions. He later admitted the charges.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said Hans admitted his guilt at an early opportunity. He said Hans had found it difficult in prison after being put in a cell with another inmate whom he described as being “emotionally unstable”.

He has since been moved from HMP Leeds to HMP Moorland in South Yorkshire. Mr Sutcliffe said: “He wants to make amends for his conduct.”