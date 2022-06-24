The girl was just eight years old when Yusuf Hans started abusing her almost three years ago.

Leeds Crown Court heard how he had inappropriately touched her on three occasions and kissed her on another.

The 53-year-old had admitted four counts of sexual assault between August 2019 and October 2020 at an earlier hearing.

Reading from a victim impact statement written by her dad, prosecution barrister Andrew Semple said: "She has nightmares and screams in the middle of the night. She still always asks 'why me?'.

"She once saw his car and could not settle for a week.

"When we try to talk and ask about it, she said she feels 'dirty inside'. This will remain with her - he has ruined my daughter's childhood."

The court heard that the girl had been feeling sad but was struggling to verbalise why, before telling her parents she was upset because the defendant had touched her.

Her parents arranged to meet Hans in a pub to confront him about their daughter's allegations. He denied any involvement but later told his wife that he may have "accidentally brushed" a part of her body.

His wife told the girl's parents what he had said and the police were called.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He added: "The defendant is not only in full acceptance for his behaviour, but there is a lack of self-pity, when often people in his position are concerned about the consequences for them.

"It is genuine remorse for the victim and the family.

"He has taken positive steps to seek counselling so he can understand why he behaved the way he did."

Jailing Hans for 28 months, Judge Robin Mairs said: "You told her to keep it a secret. She disclosed it eventually to her shocked and distraught parents.

"The introduction of sexual behaviour to children so young has a scarring effect on them, and a feeling of misplaced guilt that they have done something wrong."