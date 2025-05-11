Moaning burglar blamed lack of post-prison support for hitting Wakefield businesses

A moaning burglar who broke into several premises over a three-month period blames a lack of support after his last prison release forced him back to crime.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Christopher Mosby was “not equipped to deal with life in the community” which led him to smashing his way into the Wakefield businesses.

The 36-year-old committed the break-ins between November last year and February, often using a tool to force his way through the front door before snatching charity boxes.

On one occasion he tried to take a till and also took alcohol during a burglary at Hickory’s Smokehouse in Horbury.

The court heard that on a few occasions he was with an accomplice, most notably when he targeted a beauty salon, also in Horbury.

Mosby, of Airedale Heights, Wakefield, has 47 previous convictions for 119 offences, including 35 for theft-related matters.

Mosby (pictured) hit numerous businesses in the Wakefield area, but blamed his desperation on a lack of support after his last prison release. | WYP / Google Maps

He admitted 10 counts overall, including five non-dwelling burglaries, four attempted non-dwelling burglaries and one of criminal damage.

Businesses he targeted included Sofra Express takeaway on Alverthorpe Road, the Codfather fish-and-chip chop in Lupset and Greggs in Ossett.

A probation officer addressed the court and said Mosby had left his last prison sentence without any support, was “street homeless”, “felt institutionalised” and struggled with ADHD.

No other mitigation was offered by his barrister, Nicholas Hammond, after Judge Christopher Batty said he would give him a final chance.

He told him: “You know this was not acceptable. The worst thing about these offences is, to you it’s a charity box, but to those whose business it is so much hassle and expense.

“They work hard for these businesses.”

He gave him a 16-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, 30 rehabilitation days with probation, a six-month drug-rehabilitation requirement and a six-month GPS monitoring tag.