Missing Pudsey boy found safe and well
A missing Pudsey teenager has been found.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:30 pm
Bobby Hemmingway has been found safe and well, police said on Tuesday afternoon.
Leeds CID thanked everyone who came forwards with information.
