Missing Pudsey boy found safe and well

A missing Pudsey teenager has been found.

By Joe Cooper
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:30 pm

Bobby Hemmingway has been found safe and well, police said on Tuesday afternoon.

Leeds CID thanked everyone who came forwards with information.

