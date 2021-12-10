Missing 14-year-old boy may be in Rothwell or Gipton in Leeds
A 14-year-old boy missing from home in Scotland for a week may be in Leeds, police believe.
West Yorkshire Police are trying to trace Lucas Parkinson, who is missing from Scotland but is known to frequent the Rothwell and Gipton areas of Leeds.
A police spokesperson said: "He is thought to be potentially wearing grey joggers, black trainers and a black puffer jacket.
Read More
"He was reported missing on Friday 3 December from Paisley in Scotland and enquiries suggest he has travelled to West Yorkshire.
"Officers are concerned for Lucas’ welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries."
Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log 1023 of 4th December or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.