West Yorkshire Police are trying to trace Lucas Parkinson, who is missing from Scotland but is known to frequent the Rothwell and Gipton areas of Leeds.

A police spokesperson said: "He is thought to be potentially wearing grey joggers, black trainers and a black puffer jacket.

"He was reported missing on Friday 3 December from Paisley in Scotland and enquiries suggest he has travelled to West Yorkshire.

"Officers are concerned for Lucas’ welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries."

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log 1023 of 4th December or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat