Nathan Proctor caused £5,000 worth of structural damage to the property in Bramley after he repeatedly struck the property with the vehicle during a drink-fuelled rage.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim was at his home on Fernbank Road on April 25 this year when he was awoken by the sound of breaking glass at 11.30pm.

Adam Keenaghan, prosecuting, said he looked outside and saw the defendant in a Range Rover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fernbank Road, Stanningley.

The vehicle had been driven through the garden hedge and into the front wall of the council property.

The collision caused around £5,000 worth of structural damage.

Mr Keenaghan said: "Not satisfied, the defendant revved the engine and rammed his house a number of times more."

Proctor then got out of the car and kicked the door to the victim's home, shouting: "Where are you? I'm going to kill you!"

The prosecutor said Proctor was shouting "at the top of his lungs" and was angry after finding out that the victim had formed a relationship with his ex partner.

Police were called and Proctor was arrested nearby.

The Range Rover was searched and empty beer cans were inside it.

He was taken to Elland Road police station where he refused to provide a breath specimen and claimed he could not understand English.

Checks revealed he did not have a driving licence.

Proctor, 31, of Westdale Drive, Pudsey, was interviewed and told officers he had not deliberately driven at his cousin's home.

He said he had gone to the property to speak to him but lost control of the vehicle.

Proctor said the vehicle belonged to his dad and he was aware that he was not insured to drive it.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage, threatening behaviour, failing to supply a breath specimen, having no insurance and having no licence.

Proctor has previous convictions for threatening behaviour, affray and attempted robbery.

A probation officer told the court that Proctor had had a problem with alcohol for most of his adult life.

He had been drinking with friends on the night of the incident.

Helena Spector, mitigating, said: "It wasn't a premeditated revenge attack."

The Judge, Recorder Ben Nolan QC, told the barrister he did not agree with her submission, saying: "He didn't go there to wish his cousin a good night. He went there to cause some damage.

"I don't see how that can not be premeditated."

Recorder Nolan told Proctor he was not going to send him immediately to prison, adding: "I am going to give you a chance."

Proctor was given a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to pay £5,000 compensation to Leeds City Council for the damage to the property.

Proctor must also take part in a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement and to complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.