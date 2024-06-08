Mill Hill Kebabs: Violent thug attacks two men in kebab shop after night out in Leeds
Jordan O’Halloran had booked a hotel in the city and had spent the evening drinking, before heading to Mill Hill Kebabs for a late night snack.
But footage inside the takeaway showed him suddenly becoming violent and attacking two innocent bystanders in February of last year.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (June 6).
The court heard that O’Halloran was being “pestered” by one of the victims, which he tolerated for several minutes – before attacking him. He punched him and knocked him to the ground, before turning on a second innocent bystander who had entered the shop.
As one of the victims tried to recover, he was pushed down by O’Halloran and kicked. The first victim was left with a fractured eye socket, while the second suffered a bloody nose and bruising to his ribs.
Prosecuting, Oishee Dey said: “One of the complainants had been drinking heavily that evening and couldn’t remember anything about the incident, other than being punched and waking up in Leeds General Infirmary.”
The court heard that the behaviour was “out of character” for O’Halloran, a father-of-two. For the defence, Nicola Hoskins said: “In the cold light of day, the point he feels the most shame about was behaving in that way and failing to set a good example.”
Recorder Simon Jackson KC said: “It was a savage attack and in normal circumstances I’d have no hesitation in sending you to immediate custody. It was horrible and brutal the way you thought you could treat those two people. If someone attacked your father like that, you would be outraged.”
O’Halloran, of Long Lane, Halifax, was handed a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended for two years.
He was ordered to complete 25 rehabilitation days and carry out 250 hours unpaid work, while undertaking a substance abuse course and being under an electronically monitored curfew. O’Halloran was told he must pay £1,000 in costs.