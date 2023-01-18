The 15-year-old is reported to have been stabbed in the area near to Scissons Road and Middleton Park Avenue sometime around 4pm today (Wednesday). He has been taken to hospital and is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and working to establish what has taken place and identify those involved. I would like to reassure the wider community how seriously we treat incidents of this nature, and we will be working with neighbourhood colleagues to gather evidence and provide reassurance patrols in the area.

“I would appeal to anyone who has witnessed this incident or with information that could help our ongoing investigation to please make contact.”

The incident is reported to have happened in the Scissons Road/Middleton Park Avenue area sometime around 4pm. Photo: Google