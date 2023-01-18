Leeds stabbing: Schoolboy stabbed multiple times in Middleton area as police appeal for witnesses
A Leeds schoolboy has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the Middleton area.
The 15-year-old is reported to have been stabbed in the area near to Scissons Road and Middleton Park Avenue sometime around 4pm today (Wednesday). He has been taken to hospital and is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and working to establish what has taken place and identify those involved. I would like to reassure the wider community how seriously we treat incidents of this nature, and we will be working with neighbourhood colleagues to gather evidence and provide reassurance patrols in the area.
“I would appeal to anyone who has witnessed this incident or with information that could help our ongoing investigation to please make contact.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police through the 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230033474.