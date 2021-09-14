Merrion Street police incident: Live updates as police close shops outside Merrion Centre in Leeds

A row of shops outside the Merrion Centre are closed due to a police incident.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:19 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:20 am
Police guard the cordon on Merrion Street (Photo: The Chilli Shop)

Officers are guarding a cordon on Merrion Street, with pedestrians being directed away from the area.

Caffe Nero, KFC, the Chilli Shop and Greggs are closed until further notice.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

Follow the live blog below for the latest updates on this breaking incident.

Live updates as police incident closes shops outside Merrion Centre

Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 09:28

    Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 09:28

    Here is the location of the incident:

    Pic: Google
    Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 09:27

    Avoid the area, shop owner warns

    Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 09:19

    Row of shops closed due to police incident

    Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 09:18

    Pictures show police guarding cordon on Merrion Street

    Picture: The Chilli Shop
