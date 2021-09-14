Merrion Street police incident: Live updates as police close shops outside Merrion Centre in Leeds
A row of shops outside the Merrion Centre are closed due to a police incident.
Officers are guarding a cordon on Merrion Street, with pedestrians being directed away from the area.
Caffe Nero, KFC, the Chilli Shop and Greggs are closed until further notice.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 09:28
Here is the location of the incident:
Avoid the area, shop owner warns
