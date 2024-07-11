Merrion Street: Man charged over 'series of violent robberies' on Leeds city centre streets
19-year-old Marius Mihai of Savile Place, Chapeltown, has been charged with six counts of robbery.
This includes an incident on Merrion Street on June 30 this year which was the subject of a public appeal.
The other five offences occurred between May 27 and July 8.
Mihai has also been charged with fraud by false representation in relation to the use of a stolen bank card.
He was arrested on Tuesday (July 9) by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team who have been investigating the incidents, and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 11.