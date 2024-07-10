Merrion Street: Man arrested after series of 'violent street robberies' in Leeds city centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Jul 2024, 09:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Detectives have arrested a man in connection with a series of violent street robberies in Leeds.

The 19-year-old was arrested in connection with six recent street robberies in the city centre.

This included an incident in Merrion Street on June 30, which was the subject of a public appeal yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He remains in custody and officers from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to progress the investigation.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal for information.”

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police