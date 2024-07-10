Merrion Street: Man arrested after series of 'violent street robberies' in Leeds city centre
The 19-year-old was arrested in connection with six recent street robberies in the city centre.
This included an incident in Merrion Street on June 30, which was the subject of a public appeal yesterday.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He remains in custody and officers from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to progress the investigation.
“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal for information.”