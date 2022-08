Two men have been released pending further enquiries after the police were called to a suspected assault on Merrion Street over the weekend.

An ambulance was called in the early hours of Saturday morning to treat two injured men outside St John’s Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were assaulted outside St John's Centre on Saturday morning.

Both were taken to hospital and one man was seriously injured.