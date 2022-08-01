Four men have been questioned by police after a man was assaulted outside Kirkgate Market early Sunday morning.

A suspected firearm was also found near the scene of the assault shortly afterwards, and enquiries have been ongoing since Sunday morning by the Firearms Prevent Team.

The police cordon outside Leeds Kirkgate Market yesterday.

The assault took place at around 12.10am on Sunday morning after the victim, a 24-year-old man, was stopped by a group of men.

Officers attended and arrested four men aged between 17 and 20 who were taken into custody for questioning.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the incident which took place in the New York Street area of Leeds City Centre, near to Kirkgate Market.

Anyone who saw what occurred or has any information is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent Team 101 referencing log 0032 of July 31.