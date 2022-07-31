Police and paramedics were called out in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Here is everything we know so far:

When and where did it happen?

The attack happened in Merrion Street, Leeds city centre, in the early hours of Saturday morning (Main image: Google)

The ambulance service treated two injured men on Merrion Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Paramedics called the police at about 3.50am.

The incident happened outside St John’s Centre, near Taco Bell, and that area of the pavement was cordoned off by the police.

What have the police said?

The paramedics reported that two men had been assaulted.

Both were taken to hospital and one man was seriously injured.

Has anyone been arrested?

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.