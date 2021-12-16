Men taken to hospital after Leeds substance attack

Enquiries are ongoing with police to establish the circumstances of the incident in which a substance was thought to be involved.

Officers were contacted by the ambulance service at 1.30pm yesterday (December 15) on Swinnow Lane in Bramley close to the junction with Randolph Street.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A male was taken to hospital for treatment. A number of other males also attended hospital for treatment. All involved had minor injuries such as reddening to skin. A substance was thought to have been involved. A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

