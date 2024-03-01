Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crash happened at around 9.25pm last night (Thursday February 29), on Meanwood Road close to the junction with Buslingthorpe Lane.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash left the cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested one person after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash on Meanwood Road. Picture by Google

A Seat Altea travelling on Meanwood Road away from the city centre crashed with a Scott Aspect electric cycle travelling in the opposite direction, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, while the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to the circumstances leading up to the incident, or anyone who may have video footage, to come forward.