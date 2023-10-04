A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of an 18-year-old who died in a car crash in Leeds.

Polite Moyo died when a white Audi A3 left the westbound carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole on the A6120 Ring Road at the junction with Parkside Road, Meanwood at around 3.28am last Friday (September 29).

Polite was one of two people (the other being a 19-year-old woman) who were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fundraiser was set up on GoFundMe.com in the wake of his death by Prince Moyo, who writes: “I as well as family and friends have lost the kindest, most loving soul Polite Moyo.

"My wish is to give him the best possible send off that he deserves. Any donations would be greatly appreciated, thank you”

The fundraiser has currently received £9.223 in donations – nearly double that of the £5,000 target.

An 18-year-old man who was also injured in the collision remains in hospital where his condition is now described as critical but stable.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was driving in the area or who lives along the route to check their dashcam or home CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist the investigation.