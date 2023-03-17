The incident occurred outside the St Johns Centre McDonald’s at around 4am on Wednesday (March 15). It was not reported to police at the time but officers have obtained footage of the incident and have launched an investigation. Police are speaking to staff at the restaurant and have urged the members of the public involved to contact them.

A video circulating on TikTok appears to show a person being pushed to the ground by a security worker. A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “The safety and security of our people and customers is our absolute priority, and we have asked the security company that employ the security guards to fully investigate the incident. We understand that the video clip in question shows only a small portion of a protracted incident.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information following an assault in Leeds city centre. The incident occurred outside McDonald’s in St Johns Centre at about 4am on Wednesday, 15 March.

“It was not reported to police at the time, but footage has been obtained by officers and is being investigated. Neighbourhood officers are making enquiries with staff at the restaurant and urging the members of the public involved in this matter to contact the police, so that it can be investigated fully.