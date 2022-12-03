News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

McDonald's in Leeds: Here at the best and worst branches according to Google reviews

Whether you’re craving a Big Mac and fries, a McPlant burger or a chocolate milkshake, there are dozens of McDonald’s to choose from in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
4 minutes ago

But with 17 different options, it can be hard to decide which branch to visit. We’ve collected the Google review rating of every Maccies branch in the city –from Horsforth to Morley.

Here is every McDonald’s branch ranked from the highest to lowest Google reviews rating.

1. The best and worst McDonald's in Leeds

Here is the Google reviews rating of every McDonald's branch in Leeds, ranked from best to worst

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Wide Lane, Morley - 3.9

The McDonald's in Wide Lane, Morley, scored 3.9 stars from 685 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Briggate - 3.8

The Briggate branch in the city centre scored 3.8 stars from around 2,900 reviews

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Leeds City Station - 3.8

The branch inside Leeds City Station scored 3.8 stars from 960 reviews

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
McDonald'sLeedsGoogleHorsforth