McDonald's in Leeds: Here at the best and worst branches according to Google reviews
Whether you’re craving a Big Mac and fries, a McPlant burger or a chocolate milkshake, there are dozens of McDonald’s to choose from in Leeds.
But with 17 different options, it can be hard to decide which branch to visit. We’ve collected the Google review rating of every Maccies branch in the city –from Horsforth to Morley.
Here is every McDonald’s branch ranked from the highest to lowest Google reviews rating.
Page 1 of 5