McDonald's issues statement after Leeds staff attacked during armed robbery at Colton restaurant
One member of staff was taken to hospital following the attempted robbery at the drive through restaurant on Stile Hill Way in Colton in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 3).
A West Yorkshire Police officer said: “It was reported that two males entered the restaurant armed with weapons and were involved in a physical altercation with staff members.
“One member of staff was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, with at least one other staff member suffering minor injuries.”
A McDonald’s spokesperson has now issued a statement, saying: “We are aware of an incident which took place at our Colton Mill Restaurant in Leeds this weekend.
“We are supporting our restaurant team and cooperating fully with the police in their ongoing investigation. The restaurant has now reopened.”
Anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation into this incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240598467.