McDonald's issues statement after Leeds staff attacked during armed robbery at Colton restaurant

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 10:02 BST
McDonald’s has issued a statement after staff at a Leeds restaurant were attacked during a terrifying armed robbery.

One member of staff was taken to hospital following the attempted robbery at the drive through restaurant on Stile Hill Way in Colton in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 3).

Most Popular

A West Yorkshire Police officer said: “It was reported that two males entered the restaurant armed with weapons and were involved in a physical altercation with staff members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One member of staff was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, with at least one other staff member suffering minor injuries.”

The McDonald's restaurant in Colton was targeted in an armed robbery in the early hours of Sunday morningplaceholder image
The McDonald's restaurant in Colton was targeted in an armed robbery in the early hours of Sunday morning | Google

A McDonald’s spokesperson has now issued a statement, saying: “We are aware of an incident which took place at our Colton Mill Restaurant in Leeds this weekend.

“We are supporting our restaurant team and cooperating fully with the police in their ongoing investigation. The restaurant has now reopened.”

Anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation into this incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240598467.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Related topics:LeedsMcDonaldsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice