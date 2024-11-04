Staff at a McDonald’s in Leeds were attacked during a horrific armed robbery in Leeds.

Police were called at 4:31am on Sunday (3 November) to a report of an attempted robbery at the McDonalds restaurant on Stile Hill Way in Colton.

A West Yorkshire Police officer said: “It was reported that two males entered the restaurant armed with weapons and were involved in a physical altercation with staff members.

The McDonald's restaurant in Colton, Leeds, was the target of an armed robbery on Sunday | Google

“One member of staff was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, with at least one other staff member suffering minor injuries.

“Anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation into this incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240598467.”