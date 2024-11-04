McDonald's, Colton: Staff at Leeds restaurant attacked during armed robbery and rushed to hospital
Police were called at 4:31am on Sunday (3 November) to a report of an attempted robbery at the McDonalds restaurant on Stile Hill Way in Colton.
A West Yorkshire Police officer said: “It was reported that two males entered the restaurant armed with weapons and were involved in a physical altercation with staff members.
“One member of staff was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, with at least one other staff member suffering minor injuries.
“Anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation into this incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240598467.”