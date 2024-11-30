McDonald's 'bouncer' broke Leeds customer's jaw over milkshake dispute

A security worker at a Leeds city-centre McDonald’s punched a man unconscious after he complained about not receiving a milkshake.

The customer was carried out of the Briggate restaurant by worker Walid Noorzai, even though the manager had not asked him to step in.

Noorzai then punched the man to the face, knocking him unconscious and breaking his jaw. He did “not give a second glance” to the stricken man before walking away.

Three years on and the victim still requires surgery to remove the plates he had fitted into his jaw.

Noorzai was working as door staff at the McDonald's restaurant on Briggate when he he punched a customer. (pics by Google Maps / Getty) | Google Maps / Getty

Noorzai was found guilty after a five-day trial at Leeds Crown Court of GBH without intent, and continues to claim he was acting in self defence.

The court heard that the victim and another man entered the McDonald’s on the evening of September 6, 2021.

He had clearly been drinking, was unsteady on his feet and slurring, but was not posing any threat. Having bought food and received his order, he claimed he should have also received a milkshake.

The manager spoke with the customer, but Noorzai stepped in and picked the man up, carried him outside and forcefully threw him “unnecessarily” onto the pavement.

CCTV played during the trial showed Noorzai then move towards him. Witnesses told the court that the man was “no threat” to Noorzai and was only remonstrating about wanting his food.

Noorzai then threw the punch which knocked the man out instantly, causing him to fall to the floor and crack his head on the pavement.

He had two fractures to his jaw which required metal plates to be fitted. He also had to endure a soft diet for 18 months and was unable to open his mouth properly.

Mitigating for 28-year-old Noorzai, Vincent Blake-Barnard said he no longer worked as door security and was now employed by a banking company.

He said he has remorse for the injuries he caused, but said it was just a single punch that was “impulsive and spontaneous”.

The court heard that Noorzai, of Lingfield Drive, Moortown, has previous convictions for possessing an offensive weapon and drug driving.

Judge Simon Phillips KC told Noorzai: “Your remorse is essentially non existent.

“It was an act of violence against a man, a member of the public, who posed no threat. You abused your position of authority.

“That one punch could have resulted in a one-punch manslaughter outcome if he had fractured his skull.”

He gave him a 24-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days with probation.

He was also told to pay £3,500 compensation to the victim.

Judge Phillips told him he avoided custody “by a hair’s breadth”.