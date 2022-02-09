Following work from West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council, a premises closure order was issued by Bradford Magistrates' Court this week, after reports of “significant” amounts of visitors to the house day and night.

During the hearing, the huge number of visitors to the house prompted a solicitor to say: “McDonalds and Starbucks would be jealous of having that many customers.”

The court heard how 62 people were seen visiting 29 Malvern Rise in Beeston in a period of just 37 minutes.

A house in south Leeds linked to drug-dealing has been shut down, following claims that drug paraphernalia, as well as a “queue of people” had been seen outside the property in Beeston.

Authorities received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and crime, as well as a “queue” of people and needles spotted outside the property.

The council applied for a closure order on the house, and on Tuesday Magistrates approved shutting the property for three months. It will mean the house will be boarded up and anyone living there asked to leave.

A hearing into the closure was held at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court, where Chris Machin, from Park Square Barristers, spoke on behalf of the council.

He said there was evidence that the house was regularly visited by drug users, and needles could often be found outside the property.

He said a three-month closure would give residents “respite” for at least a few months, adding: “Maybe the problem will move somewhere else and this whole process will be repeated, but hopefully it will provide some solution.”

Magistrates were presented evidence from police and council officers.

Evidence from one officer that was presented to the court revealed that they visited the area to monitor the property. In a 37 minute period 62 people were seen to enter the house. At certain points there was a queue outside the property.

Some visitors were in the property for some time, others for just a few minutes.

Mr Machin said: “When that high volume of people are coming in and out of a property, it is clear drugs are being sold.”

When Magistrates expressed shock at the huge number of visitors to the property, Mr Machin said: “Mcdonalds and Starbucks would be jealous of having that many customers.”

Following the hearing, a police statement read: “Evidence showed the address had been linked to the supply of drugs, with associated anti-social behaviour including a heavy footfall of drug users, discarded drug paraphernalia, noise and nuisance and intimidation of local residents.

“The closure order lasts for three months and the address has been sealed up. Anyone who breaches the order by entering the premises commits an offence and can be arrested.”

Insp Tom Perry, who heads the Leeds South NPT, said: “The criminal and anti-social behaviour linked to this property has been seriously affecting the lives of nearby residents, and we were determined to work with our partner agencies to find a lasting long-term solution.

“We are confident that securing this closure order and shutting down the address will stop the problem and bring some welcome relief to people in the area.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and we encourage residents to let us know about any further incidents or issues in the area so we can take appropriate action.”

Leeds City Council deputy leader Debra Coupar (Lab) said: “Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team and partners at West Yorkshire Police attended Bradford Magistrates Court on 8 February, 2022 to obtain a Premises Closure Order on a property in the Beeston area after a number of significant incidents at the property.

“Council officers and West Yorkshire Police have visited this property on a number of occasions following reports of Anti-Social Behaviour in and around the premises and while attending the property illegal controlled substances were found. A three-month premises closure order has been granted and as part of the closure order, no one will be allowed to access the property.

“We want to make it very clear that we will not tolerate any form of anti-social behaviour which is having a severe and negative impact on the lives of local residents, and we will seek to use every power at our disposal to put a stop to it.”