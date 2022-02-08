Closure orders have been enforced in Lowfields Road, near Elland Road, Thorpe Park and The Springs retail park in Colton, and the area of Knowsthorpe Gate and the Cross Green industrial estate.

It means anyone who enters the areas to take part in a car cruise or car meet event will be committing a crime and can be arrested.

It follows repeated incidents across the sites that have seen vehicles and crowds gathering in large numbers, speeding and dangerous driving, revving engines and playing loud music, reports of drug taking and issues with damage and littering.

Crowds gather for a 'car meet' event in Lowfields Road in Leeds

Police and Leeds City Council are cracking down on the criminal and anti-social behaviour linked to the events.

They collected evidence to apply for three Premises Closure Orders under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The orders were granted at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday February 4.

The court was satisfied that the use of the areas for these activities had resulted in criminal behaviour and serious nuisance to members of the public.

The orders, which last for three months, mean that the locations are legally closed to anyone taking part in a car cruise or car meet event, and anyone who enters the premises in contravention of the order commits an offence and can be arrested.

Police will issue copies of the order and warning letters to anyone attending such an event initially, then prosecute them if they are then found attending any further events.

The orders will not affect regular road users in the designated areas and the roads will remain open to normal traffic.

The exclusion zones cover Lowfields Road from the junction with Gelderd Road to the north and the M621 underpass to the south, Thorpe Park and The Springs retail park and Knowsthorpe Gate and the public highways of the Cross Green industrial estate.

Chief Inspector Pete Hall, who leads neighbourhood policing for Leeds District, said: “The dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour we have seen around these unauthorised events puts people’s safety at risk and causes disruption and disturbance to nearby residents and those legitimately using the areas.

“We have previously used a range of tactics, including dispersal powers and vehicle seizures, and these new closure orders will further strengthen our ability to tackle the problem at these hotspot locations.

“Officers from our neighbourhood policing teams will be proactively enforcing the orders with an increased presence in the areas at relevant times, and those who choose to take part in such events should be fully aware that we won’t hesitate to take formal action against them if initial warnings are ignored.

“We will be monitoring the situation at these sites over the coming weeks and months and will continue to work in partnership and make full use of all available legislation to directly address the issue.”

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council's executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds, added: "It is imperative that we put the needs and the safety of local residents and the general public first.

"Not only are these events a nuisance, but they can be dangerous to members of the public, are also unlicensed and encourage a range of anti-social behaviour and criminal issues, including speeding, littering and drug taking - which simply will not be tolerated in our city.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with our partners at West Yorkshire Police and I hope that the action we have taken underlines our commitment to tackling the issue and sends out a clear message to those thinking of taking part in these events."