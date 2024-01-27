Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor McGuire and Zaeem Phillips brandished the weapons on Royal Park Road when the victim and his family arrived back in their car on November 12, 2021.

After one of the men got out of the car, they took a bicycle out of the boot as the two teenagers approached. It was not known what caused the confrontation, but Leeds Crown Court heard that one of the men previously had a disagreement with the pair.

McGuire ripped the bike from the man's hands and he got back in the car quickly before driving away. Phillips was seen to throw an object towards the car. Footage from the incident helped bring the case against the pair, who later admitted affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

However, Phillips also admitted additional offences from May and July in 2022 when he attacked a man that he accused of being a "snitch". Having followed the man from Co-op on Bucher Hill, West Park, on the evening of May 11, the victim tried to take refuge in a fish and chip shop but Phillips followed him inside.

He then punched the man so hard it broke his eye socket. However, Phillips saw the same victim again on July 10 at a bus stop and attacked him again, punching him to the head. The man tried to flee but Phillips grabbed him and slammed him up against the Co-op shop window with such force it shattered.

Phillips, now age 19, later admitted ABH and assault. Mitigating, Michael Walsh said there had been no further offending and was working well with a youth worker.

McGuire, now 20, appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he is serving a 28-month sentence for selling cocaine in March 2022. Mitigating on his behalf for the baseball bat affray, Martin Morrow said: "He wishes to apologise to the complainant and those present about his behaviour. It was completely unacceptable."

Judge Penelope Belcher described it as a "frightening" and a "thoroughly nasty and unpleasant incident".

Phillips, of Broadlea Road, Bramley was given a 22-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was also told to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.