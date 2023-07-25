Leeds teen's bungling maths error on his debt calculation in front of judge - after he was caught with cocaine

Connagh McGuire was caught with a grip-sealed bag of cocaine and another seven bags close by him, after police spotted him with two other males on March 22 last year. The three suspects ran off into the grounds of a church and only McGuire was detained.

As well as the Class A drugs, the defendant was in possession of a small amount of cannabis and a Nokia phone. A batch of dealer business cards were found on the floor near him, which advertised ‘flake’ and listed the phone number linked to the Nokia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of cannabis. But he tried to argue that he had a lesser role in the drug dealing operation, as he was working to pay off a debt.

Drug dealer Connagh McGuire, 19, was sentenced to 28 months in custody at Leeds Crown Court (Photo by WYP)

McGuire had previously been arrested in March 2021, when £1,500 worth of drugs were found near him and seized by police. The defendant argued that because of the lost drugs, plus interest for the inconvenience, he owed £2,000 to those he worked for.

He told Leeds Crown Court that for every day he worked, answering phones and taking orders, £100 was taken off his debt - and he worked a few times a week. According to the prosecution’s estimates, that meant his debt would have been paid off months before he was caught with cocaine in March 2022 - which McGuire eventually conceded.

The judge, Recorder Brian Whitehead, said: “It seems to me that by continuing to deal, even after you’ve paid off the debt, you are now a free agent choosing to do this of your own accord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no evidence that you had a management function, no evidence that you were involving others, but it seems to me that you must - by choosing to continue - have had an expectation now of significant financial advantage. Even after paying off the debt, it's fair to say after that you were somewhat naive and immature in regard to this.”