Dewsbury: Masked robber wakes victim before punching them in the face and demanding money

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:18 BST
Police investigating a reported robbery in Dewsbury town centre have released CCTV images of a person they want to speak to.

The incident happened in the Manor Street area just before midnight on Thursday, January 23, when the masked suspect gained entry to a block of flats.

Most Popular

The victim reported being woken by the suspect punching them in the face and demanding money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
CCTV image of man police want to speak toplaceholder image
CCTV image of man police want to speak to | WYP

The suspect then ran away after stealing a passport and some other documentation.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Officers from the Kirklees District Crime team are asking anyone who recognises the person in the images to please come forward. They would also like to hear from anybody with any other CCTV or information that could assist with their enquiries.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250042579 of 23/01.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Dewsbury
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice