Masked men smash two Sainsbury's stores in Leeds in double burglary attempt

Have your say

Two Sainsbury's stores in Leeds have been smashed with a sledgehammer in what police describe as 'linked burglaries'.

-> Devastating Ilkley cricket club fire being treated as arson

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, masked men tried to burgle a store in Colton before targeting another store in Leeds city centre.

Both attempts were unsuccessful and the suspects left empty handed.

Police were first called to a break-in at the Sainsbury's store on Stile Hill Way, in Colton, at 1:15am today (Tuesday, August 27).

The suspects, who were driving a white Audi TT, used a sledgehammer to smash through the front door shutter.

They got into the building and attempted to open the cigarette cabinet, but left empty handed after the shop's alarm and smoke screen system were triggered.

Just minutes later at 1:39am, police received another report of a break-in at Sainsbury's in Wellington Place in Leeds city centre.

The same suspects in a white Audi TT had attacked the front shutter of the shop with tools, but again they left empty handed.

The men fled the scene after security staff from a nearby building were alerted to the crime.

-> Woman, 72, seriously injured in dog bite attack in Yeadon

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives are investigating two linked burglaries targeting Sainsbury’s stores in Leeds.

"At 1.15am today police were called to a break-in at Sainsbury’s in Stile Hill Way, Colton.

"Three masked men had arrived in a white Audi TT and used a sledgehammer to smash through the front door shutter to get in.

"They attempted to get into the cigarette cabinet but left the empty handed after the shop’s alarm and smoke screen system triggered

"At 1.39am police received a report of the same suspects in a white Audi TT targeting the Sainsbury’s store in Wellington Place in the city centre.

"They attacked the front shutter of the shop with tools but were disturbed by security staff from a nearby building before they could get in and left the scene in the car, which was using false registration plates".

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190437200 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

-> Paradise bar in Leeds has licence revoked after teenager was left with punctured lung in alleged attack