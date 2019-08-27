Devastating Ilkley cricket club fire being treated as arson

Police have confirmed that a fire that devastated a cricket club in Ilkley is being treated as arson.

-> 'Words can't describe how sad this sight is' says cricket club player after devastating fire

The blaze engulfed Olicanian Cricket Club at about 3am on Saturday, burning the entire club building to the ground.

Four appliances were scrambled to the scene and crews used five large jets to extinguish the fire, but they could not save the building.

The club was also used as a pre-school nursery, leaving children without the facilities.

Police have now confirmed that the fire is being treated as arson.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A crime of arson has been recorded in relation to this fire which is reported to have happened at around 3am on Sunday, 25 August.

"Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police."

You can contact the police with information by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13190434678, or use the reporting options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

-> Cricket club devastated by fire will recover ashes to be turned into special memorial trophy