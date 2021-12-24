Masked men armed with machetes raid Leeds convenience store

Three masked males armed with machetes entered the Londis shop on Wetherby Road at Whinmoor at about 6.25pm yesterday (December 23).

A female member of staff was threatened before they stole cash from the till and a large quantity of cigarettes.

The suspects then ran off along Kingsmead Drive and Ringwood Avenue into the Monkswoods.

The Londis shop on Wetherby Road at Whinmoor. PIC: Google

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210662548 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

