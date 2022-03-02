Masked gang armed with machetes rob Co-op store in High Street Kippax
An investigation has been launched after a masked gang armed with machetes robbed a Co-op in Leeds.
It happened at about 9.42pm on Tuesday, March 1 in High Street in Kippax.
Three men, who were wearing masks, went into the store armed with machetes and bats.
The group stole money from the till and cigarettes.
A stolen silver Hyundai i30 was used to flee the scene.
The car was found found abandoned nearby in Lyndale a short time later.
Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the car being abandoned.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220113085 or online.
