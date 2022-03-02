Police issue urgent appeal after string of targeted shotgun attacks at houses in Beeston

At 8.55pm last night, officers were called to an incident at an address in Bismarck Street, Beeston, where a group of males armed with weapons had caused damage to the property and to a car parked nearby in Waverley Garth.

While officers were at the scene, they received information about an incident at a house in Town Street, Beeston, that had occurred at about 11.15pm that night, where a group of males had caused damage and started a fire at the address.

It was also established that an incident had occurred at the address on Monday night where damage had been caused to the front door but had not been reported to police.

When this damage was subsequently examined by officers, it was found to be consistent with a shotgun being discharged.

The incidents are under investigation and scenes are in place around the addresses to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our enquiries remain at an early stage, but we believe these incidents are likely to be linked and to have been targeted attacks.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify and arrest those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of these incidents, particularly the firearm discharge at the address in Town Street on Monday night, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“Offences such as these, involving the criminal use of firearms, cannot be tolerated and will always attract the highest level of investigation from specialist detectives.

“We recognise that incidents of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are liaising with our district colleagues and the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting Operation Pomona or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.