A manhunt has been launched over a suspected domestic assault in West Yorkshire.

Police in Bradford are appealing for information to locate Martin Williams who is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic assault.

Officers want to speak to Williams, aged 28, following the incident which took place at an address in the city during the early hours of January 26.

Police in Bradford are appealing for information to locate Martin Williams. | WYP/NW

Williams is described as a white male, about 6ft tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has connections to Bradford.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Williams or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13250047238.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.