The 13 worst areas of Leeds for violent and sexual offences according to West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

The 13 Leeds areas with the most violent crime have been named by police figures.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from December 2023 to November 2024.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

There were 41,960 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Below are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded 3,625 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

1. City centre

Leeds City Centre recorded 3,625 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | National World

Photo Sales
Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,036 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

2. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,036 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,027 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,027 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 796 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

4. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 796 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Middleton and Westwoods recorded 762 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

5. Middleton and Westwoods

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 762 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | Yorkshire Post

Photo Sales
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 746 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

6. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 746 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice