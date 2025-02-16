The latest West Yorkshire Police data map, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every violent and sexual offence recorded in Leeds from December 2023 to November 2024.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 41,960 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Below are the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds City Centre recorded 3,625 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

2 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 1,036 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

3 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 1,027 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

4 . Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 796 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024

5 . Middleton and Westwoods Middleton and Westwoods recorded 762 violent and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024