Marquis Turner: Man wanted over Castleford robberies as police in Wakefield launch urgent appeal
Marquis Turner, 28, is believed to be in the Wakefield area - and “extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate him”.
It follows the incidents on Albion Street on December 31 and January 3.
Police said that Turner has links to Castleford, Normanton and Pontefract.
Those with information on his whereabouts have been urged to call 101, quoting reference 13240708241.
Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.