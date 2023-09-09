A west Leeds shop is at risk of being shut down over claims of anti-social behaviour at the premises.

Pudsey Local, on Market Place in the town, has been issued with a closure notice by Leeds City Council.

It means a court could shut the store down for up to six months, if it finds in favour of the local authority.

The case was initially listed for Monday, September 4 at Leeds Magistrates Court, but has now been adjourned until Thursday, September 21.

Pudsey Local, on Market Place, in Leeds.

The notice, displayed on the shop front, confirmed that the closure order was being sought and outlined the allegations.

Asked for further details on the case, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources, Coun Debra Coupar, said: “We take all concerns related to anti-social behaviour extremely seriously as it is something none of our residents should have to put up with.

“Working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police amid the continuing concerns of local residents, businesses and shoppers relating to this premises, Leeds City Council have applied to the magistrates court for a premises closure order.