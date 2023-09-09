Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Market Place Pudsey: Leeds shop issued with closure notice over 'anti-social behavior'

A west Leeds shop is at risk of being shut down over claims of anti-social behaviour at the premises.
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Pudsey Local, on Market Place in the town, has been issued with a closure notice by Leeds City Council.

It means a court could shut the store down for up to six months, if it finds in favour of the local authority.

The case was initially listed for Monday, September 4 at Leeds Magistrates Court, but has now been adjourned until Thursday, September 21.

Pudsey Local, on Market Place, in Leeds.Pudsey Local, on Market Place, in Leeds.
The notice, displayed on the shop front, confirmed that the closure order was being sought and outlined the allegations.

Asked for further details on the case, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for resources, Coun Debra Coupar, said: “We take all concerns related to anti-social behaviour extremely seriously as it is something none of our residents should have to put up with.

“Working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police amid the continuing concerns of local residents, businesses and shoppers relating to this premises, Leeds City Council have applied to the magistrates court for a premises closure order.

“We will continue to work to tackle all forms of anti-social behaviour in the city in partnership with West Yorkshire Police.”