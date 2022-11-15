Marc Scarlett was found dead at his home in Wykebeck Mount, Leeds on Thursday, September 1 this year.

Police said this week that the death of Mr Scarlett, aged 52, was being treated as murder and remains under investigation by the detectives working at the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

The cemetery will remain open to the public during the searches, which are understood to be likely to take between six and ten days.

Police carrying out searches at Harehills Cemetery. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Following Mr Scarlett’s death, his family put out a statement, which said: “Marc was a well-loved son and father and he will be sadly missed.”

Police had been alerted by the ambulance service at 1.50pm on Thursday, September 1, after they had received a report of a male found dead at the address.