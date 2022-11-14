News you can trust since 1890
Marc Scarlett death: Leeds police searching Harehills Cemetery as murder investigation continues

Police are carrying out searches of Harehills Cemetery in connection with the murder of Marc Scarlett.

By Alex Grant
22 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 5:51pm

Mr Scarlett, aged 52, was found dead at his home in Wykebeck Mount, Leeds, on Thursday, September 1.

His death is being treated as murder and remains under investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

The searches are likely to take between six to ten days to complete and the cemetery will remain open to the general public during this time.

The searches are likely to take between six to ten days. Picture: Google/WYP