Man left with broken jaw after vicious attack in Leeds' Box bar
Police in Leeds are seeking information on CCTV footage showing suspect in serious Leeds bar attack.
Detectives investigating a serious assault in a Leeds bar, that left a man with a broken jaw, have released images of the suspect.
Officers want to identify the man over the attack at the Box sports bar, in Infirmary Street, that left a 23-year-old victim needing metal plates in his jaw.
A 21-year-old man was also punched during the incident but was not seriously injured.
The incident occurred at approximately 11.45pm on October 8.
Anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 1833 Haigh at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210519255 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
