'Manipulative' female paedophile lured vulnerable boy to Leeds hotel for sex

A “highly-manipulative” female paedophile lured a boy to a Leeds hotel for sex, then took a photo of them together naked and sent it to his girlfriend.

Kaye Louise Little, 46, was jailed this week for a catalogue of offences against three victims, including two boys and a young man. Leeds Crown Court heard that she targeted them over Facebook, sending them friend requests. When they eventually tried to sever contact with her, she became vindictive and would make their lives a living hell.

The first boy was just 13 when she made contact with him in 2015. He was a “vulnerable male with difficulties”, prosecutor Philip Morley told the court. She initially pretended to be a girl of a similar age to lure him, and they eventually met at “Miggy Woods” in Middleton.

While there, she pinned him down to kiss him and put his hands on her breasts. She later contacted him to say she had booked a hotel room in Leeds and asked him to join her there. When he arrived she got him on the bed and stripped him naked before having sex with him. When the boy then locked himself in the bathroom, she left the hotel. Later, she sent the naked photo to his girlfriend.

Little targeted her victims online. (pic by WYP / Adobe)

Little then contacted the boy’s friend, asking if he could help reunite them, but then began harassing that boy instead. When he refused to reciprocate, she contacted his girlfriend and he began receiving rumours of him being a rapist, after she contacted the NSPCC and social services. The messages were all linked to her IP address.

The police were eventually called and Little was arrested. On her phone they found indecent images of children, including 12 category B and 100 category C. The court heard that having been bailed, she moved to Teesside, where she targeted another male on Facebook in 2019, telling him they had previously met in a Redcar nightclub.

Despite the young man’s claims to have never met her, they began a brief relationship. But when that ended, she began making allegations about his mother abusing him.

Little, of High Street in Boosbeck, has continued to deny all offences, which included inciting a child into sexual activity, four counts of sexual activity with a child, sexual assault, distributing an indecent image, five counts of sending malicious communications, two of making indecent photos of children and one of harassment.

She refused to attend her trial at Leeds Crown Court in August last year, and she was found guilty of the offences in her absence. She previously fired her barrister after making unfounded allegations about him paying people to lie in court.

Appearing in court this week via video link from HMP Low Newton in Durham, she told the court that she did not get a fair trial and has Asperger’s.

Jailing her for an extended nine-year jail sentence, Judge Tom Bayliss KC referred to a psychiatrist’s report that suggested Little has a personality disorder, but refuses to acknowledge the findings or undergo treatment.

