Leeds Crown Court: 'Dangerous' woman jailed for sex offences against two Leeds children
Predator Kaye Little, also known as Kia Little, was handed an extended sentence today after a judge deemed her a danger to society.
She was residing in Cleveland at the time of the offending, which took place between 2015 and 2019. The child victims lived Leeds and were contacted by Little over the internet.
The 46-year-old came to the attention of Leeds Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team officers in 2019 after being identified as a suspect for malicious communication reports.
An investigation by West Yorkshire Police officers led to her becoming a suspect for sexual offences committed against the two schoolboys, who officers had identified during the investigation.
Little, of High Street in Boosbeck, Cleveland, was arrested in 2019 and charged in April 2022. Following a trial in August last year, Little was found guilty by jury for 13 offences.
On Friday (January 19), she was handed an extended prison sentence of nine years due to the danger which the judge felt Little poses to children.
She received a further nine-months sentence to run concurrently for an offence against an adult male in Cleveland, which was investigated by a separate force.
Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Khi Smith, formerly of the Leeds Children Vulnerable to Exploitation Team, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Little today for the abhorrent offences she committed.
“I want to thank the victims not only for their bravery in coming forward to report the offences, but also for their strength throughout the lengthy criminal justice process.
“They were put through the daunting experience of a criminal trial and have shown so much courage and dignity throughout. I hope they can begin to move on with their lives, knowing a level of justice has been served.
“Little preyed upon and exploited the vulnerability of these children and I hope this serves as a stark reminder that offending of this nature will not be tolerated. Anyone who has suffered similar offences, whether recent or not, is urged to come forward and report them to police.
“You will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by specially trained officers throughout and will also be referred to further help and support if needed. We will do all we can to secure justice for any victim.”