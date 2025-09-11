Police are appealing for information to locate a man who is wanted over a robbery in north Leeds.

Leeds District Police would like to speak to Haile Dacres, 31, following a robbery in Chapeltown in January.

Officers have been conducting a substantial number of enquiries to locate Dacres and are asking anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Leeds District Police would like to speak to Haile Dacres, 31, following a robbery in Chapeltown. | WYP

He is known to have links to East Leeds, specifically the Meanwood and Chapeltown areas.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250058674. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.