Haile Dacres: Police in Leeds launch manhunt after robbery in Chapeltown

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:10 BST
Police are appealing for information to locate a man who is wanted over a robbery in north Leeds.

Leeds District Police would like to speak to Haile Dacres, 31, following a robbery in Chapeltown in January.

Most Popular

Officers have been conducting a substantial number of enquiries to locate Dacres and are asking anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leeds District Police would like to speak to Haile Dacres, 31, following a robbery in Chapeltown.placeholder image
Leeds District Police would like to speak to Haile Dacres, 31, following a robbery in Chapeltown. | WYP

He is known to have links to East Leeds, specifically the Meanwood and Chapeltown areas.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250058674. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice