Back in August 2021, there was large-scale disorder in Manchester city centre before Leeds United’s match against Manchester United. Supporters from both sides were involved and the eight men in the images are people police believe were in the city centre on the day of the disorder and may have information.

Longsight CID detectives have already identified eleven suspects they will be speaking to as part of ongoing enquiries. No injuries were reported following the disorder and serious damage was kept to a minimum.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Anyone who recognises any of the men should get in touch with us via the LiveChat facility on our website - or by calling 101 - quoting incident 982 of 14/08/2021.”

The match took place on August 14, 2021. Image: Greater Manchester Police

Police are also keen to view mobile phone footage that could aid enquiries.