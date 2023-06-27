Wayne Dixon, 54, of no fixed abode, began “behaving in a childlike manner” when police apprehended him outside of McDonald’s on Briggate, Leeds.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday) after pleading guilty to one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

For the prosecution, Danielle Gilmour told the court that police were called to the city centre at around 9am on February 10, this year, to reports of an assault and public order offences.

Police were called to the McDonald's on Briggate in February following reports of an assault. Photo: Google

Dixon “became agitated and aggressive” while police tried getting him into the police car and tried to headbutt one of the officers.

Bodycam footage showed Dixon being restrained. Ms Gilmour said: “He appeared to want to go back to prison. He is assured by officers that the offences he was being arrested for are enough to do this.”

The court heard that Dixon had 87 previous convictions for 276 offences.

For the defence, Jemima Stephenson asked the judge to take into account the fact that Dixon had already spent over four months in custody since he was arrested.

She said: “This sentence, in effect, has been served.”

She said that Dixon had longstanding mental health and drug addiction issues and he was “determined to get on top of them”.

"He realises he need to make changes”, she said.

Sentencing Dixon, His Honour Judge Stubbs said: “Your record is terrible. You know what gets you in to trouble and you need to stay away from drugs.”