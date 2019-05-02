Man who tried to drop stone on victim's head in senseless attack jailed at Leeds Crown Court

Have your say

A man has today been jailed following a violent attack on another man at the end of last year in Huddersfield.

The altercation between the two men took place on Jacobs Row, Lockwood on November 11, 2018.

A 32-year-old male was seriously assaulted after being punched, kicked and his head stamped on.

Gary Rushworth, 30, then used a large stone and attempted to drop it on the victim's head.

Rushworth, of Rowan Avenue Mews, Netherton was found guilty of attempted section 18 assault following a five-day trial at Leeds Crown Court.

On May 2, Rushworth was sentenced to 7 years in prison.

DC Luke Mitchell, of Kirklees CID, said: “We welcome the sentence which has been passed down to Rushworth today; his actions resulted in the victim suffering serious injuries from a senseless and violent attack.

“Rushworth refused to assist the police with enquiries into the incident and he refused to give evidence in court.

"However, he was ultimately convicted when his DNA was recovered from the large stone used in the attack.

“I hope this case acts as a stark warning that police in Kirklees will not tolerate violent crime and we will take action to thoroughly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I would also like to thank members of the public who came forward with vital information which assisted us with the investigation.”