Hundreds of Leeds Trinity University students left days without water or electricity

Hundreds of Leeds Trinity University students were left without water or electricity for days during a power outage on the campus.

A concerned father of a student who attends Leeds Trinity said that the water and power stopped working several times.

He said his son, who lives on campus, was unable to shower or make his own food and was left relying on takeaways.

Leeds Trinity Univesity confirmed that one of its halls of residence, Fountains Court, experienced power outages for six days which affected 200 students.

It also confirmed three other buildings on the Horsforth campus were temporarily affected by the issue.

It happened between Tuesday, April 23 until Sunday, April 28.

The power outages were intermittent throughout the week but were longer on the weekend.

Saturday saw power outages of five and a half hours and students were without electricity for about four hours on Sunday.

The university, which is on Brownberrie Lane, said it was "systematically working" to figure out the cause during this time.

On Wednesday, May 1 the power was switched off by the Estates and Facilities team to pinpoint the problem which was found to be a faulty underground cable.

The university said the problem was fixed on Thursday, May 2 after power was restored to the building in stages.

During the outage, staff prepared a contingency plan to relocate residents to alternative accommodation on and off campus.

A spokesperson for the university said: "Leeds Trinity University takes great pride in how we support our students. All our accommodation is owned by the university and located on campus, and we take student care very seriously which is why the decision was made to take precautionary measures when we could not be confident of a secure power supply to the building.

"We are mindful of how difficult this situation was for our student residents and, whilst we are a small university, a large number of staff from teams across the institution were available in the building to help students, provide support and answer questions."

