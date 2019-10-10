Man who threatened to stab his ex-partner and her five children in Leeds is jailed

Adan Farrar

A Leeds Crown Court judge said 32-year-old Adam Farrar must have 'utterly terrified' the children during the incident in Seacroft on March 23.

Farrar, who the court heard was paranoid and jealous, assaulted the woman in front of the children before following them home and shouting: "I will stab you all."

Prosecutor Paul Canfield said Farrar told his on-off partner of four years what to wear before she went out to celebrate her birthday with her mother and his sister.

Mr Canfield said Farrar was drunk and got angry when she arrived tipsy at his house to collect her children, headbutting and punching her in the face in front of them.

After the victim hit him back and took the children home, Farrar went to the property and kicked and headbutted their front door, asking to be let in and threatening to stab them.

She barricaded herself and the children into a room.

He was arrested and bailed with a condition not to attend the address.

Neighbours called the police on August 24 after seeing Farrar banging on the door asking to be let in and climbing up the drain pipe to try to gain access to the house.

Farrar was heard swearing and shouting: "I will kill you all."

Mr Canfield said the victim denied there was any issue when the police arrived but was shaking and visibly upset.

Officers went into the property and found Farrar crouched in the corner of the attic with a small bag cannabis in his pocket.

The victim told police at the time: "He has a hold on me and I am scared of him."

The court heard there had been a history of domestic call-outs in the years before the two incidents.

In a victim personal statement, the woman said she suffers with anxiety due to the abuse and now only lets the defendant see their two children through contact with his sister.

Farrar, of Bramley Street in Bradford, pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, one count of assault by beating, one count of making threats to kill and one count of possession of cannabis.

He has eight previous convictions for 19 offences.

Simon Alexander, mitigating, said Farrar moved to Bradford to get away from the 'toxic' relationship and had no intent to carry out the threats to kill.

Jailing Farrar for 18 months, Judge Robin Mairs told Farrar that the relationship had been marked by his jealousy and paranoia, adding: "The children, yours and hers, must have been utterly terrified by this experience."