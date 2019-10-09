RSPCA appeal as dog brutally attacked then abandoned on Yorkshire street
The RSPCA is appealing for witnesses after a dog was brutally attacked then abandoned on a street in Yorkshire.
The incident happened at about 12.45pm on Saturday, October 5 when a young male on a bicycle was seen beating an elderly Staffordshire bull terrier on Endike Lane in Hull.
A witness told the RSPCA that the man got off his bike and hit the dog five times, before tying it to a lamppost near a school.
The man, thought to be in his early 20s and wearing a hoodie, then abandoned the dog.
Thankfully, the witness and another member of the public were able to look after the Staffordshire bull terrier until the RSPCA could collect him.
RSPCA deputy chief inspector, Claire Mitchell, said: "This is a really upsetting incident, this dog is so loving and friendly it is hard to imagine anyone wanting to deliberately hurt him.
“The dog is not microchipped but we are hoping that someone may recognise him and come forward, he is an elderly, dark brindle, male Staffordshire bull terrier.
"He has some distinguishing features such as a wart on his head and a patch of fur missing on his tail.
"We are really grateful to the member of the public who contacted us about this and who was able to stay with the dog until I could get to him."
Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.