Man who claimed 'someone else' was driving his car while speeding gets suspended sentence

David Leeming, 41, of Clara Drive, Calverley, claimed his Audi was being driven by someone else when it was caught speeding at 81mph in a 40mph zone on the A647 Bradford Road in June 2020.

Police could not trace the driver he said was behind the wheel at the time and Leeming could not assist with verifying the information he provided. Subsequent enquiries found that Leeming’s own mobile phone was in the vicinity of the speed camera at the time of the speeding offence.

Leeming was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court.

Appearing before Bradford Crown Court yesterday, Leeming, admitted perverting the course of justice.

He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months. He was also fined £500, ordered to pay £250 costs and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing, Rachel Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police’s Casualty Prevention Unit said: “Leeming hoped to avoid being prosecuted by giving false details about the driver to police.”

“But by doing so, he ended up being sentenced for perverting the course of justice in front of a judge in a crown court, and narrowly avoiding a custodial sentence.”